Analyst Rips Titans' Major Free Agency Move
The Tennessee Titans are re-shaping their offensive line to appease left tackle Dan Moore Jr.
The Titans had rookie JC Latham at that post in the 2024 season, but the Titans are now expected to move the former Alabama Crimson Tide player back to the right side, where he thrived in college.
The positional gymnastics would make sense for a top-tier player, and that's how the Titans view Moore, but Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon disagrees.
"I don’t get it. The Titans had plenty of cap space, but that doesn’t give them a license to be fiscally irresponsible. Signing a mediocre veteran left tackle to a sizable contract with a huge guarantee is extremely odd," Gagnon writes.
"Moore surrendered a league-high 12 sacks in 2024, according to PFF, and he’s never been near a Pro Bowl while posting so-so grades throughout his four-year career. He was only a fourth-round pick in 2021 and he’s looked like a borderline starting-caliber player for much of his career to date.
"There’s no way in hell he should be getting more money than fellow recent signees like [Ronnie] Stanley and Alaric Jackson, but here we are."
The Titans like the growth that Moore showed last season, but his overall sample size over the last four years isn't great.
Gagnon isn't the first analyst to criticize the Moore signing, but the Titans did the most with what they had, which clearly wasn't much.
The Titans finished with a 3-14 record last season, which isn't the easiest sell for free agents, but Moore bought in, and now he is hoping to be part of the solution to help Tennessee go from the basement all the way to the Super Bowl.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!