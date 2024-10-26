New Titans LB Reveals Surprising Free Agency Interest
New Tennessee Titans linebacker Jerome Baker has finally had his wish granted.
Baker, 27, was traded by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week along with a fourth-round pick in next year's draft to the Titans for Ernest Jones IV.
Baker spent his first six NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but visited the Titans in free agency, and it was ultimately his preferred destination. However, he ended up with the Seahawks instead.
“To be honest, I truly wanted to come here, I think the main thing was just the contract, you know, negotiation and all just didn’t work out," Baker said via ESPN reporter Turron Davenport h/t Titans Wire. "But as far as the people in the building, the coaches here, I truly enjoy it here. It just didn’t work out with the contract.”
Baker signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Seahawks during the offseason, and now the Titans will pay a fraction of that to have him for the rest of the year.
He will have a chance to prove himself by immediately stepping into Jones' vacated starting linebacker role, and he'll be able to audition for a future job as well.
By joining the Titans, Baker is reuniting with linebackers coach Frank Bush, who coached him during his rookie season with the Dolphins.
“I’m big on people pushing me to be the best person I can be," Baker said. "Not just on the field, but off the field. You know, especially having Bush as my linebacker coach, that was like a green flag for me.”
Baker is questionable for the team's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, but he isn't listed with an injury, giving him a good chance to make his Titans debut tomorrow.
