Titans Free Agent Signings Have Common Theme
The Tennessee Titans were injured across the board in the 2024 season, which is a big reason why the team won just three games out of 17.
Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL, but they can often debilitate teams when the bleeding cannot stop.
From the start of training camp with L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie and DeAndre Hopkins among others going down, the Titans were doomed from the start. However, ESPN insider Turron Davenport points out that the Titans targeted specific free agents who didn't deal with injuries much in the 2024 season.
"The Titans took the "availability is the best ability" approach to free agency. Durability is a common theme for most of their free agent additions," Davenport writes.
"Safety Xavier Woods, [offensive lineman Kevin] Zeitler and [offensive tackle Dan] Moore all played at least 96% of their team's snaps in 2024. Linebacker Cody Barton came in at 91% of the defensive snaps last year in Denver."
It's hard to predict the future when it comes to injuries, and veterans often pick up nicks and bruises later in their careers, but the Titans can do their best when it comes to trying to get the healthiest team imaginable, and that's what these signings allow.
The Titans will likely be stung by the injury bug again when the 2025 season rolls around, but there's hope that it won't affect the players that are meant to help turn this 3-14 ship around back towards the top of the NFL.
The Titans will continue to seek out veterans in the next wave of free agency, but they are now beginning to gear up for the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set to take place from April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
