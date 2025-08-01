Former Titans GM Gets Honest About Trade Blunder
The Tennessee Titans are moving on from wide receiver Treylon Burks, who was cut days ago following a collarbone fracture in training camp.
The cut ends a three-year stint with the Titans that ended far different than the team had hoped. Burks was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was acquired in a trade that sent A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, who won a Super Bowl with the wide receiver as a crucial part of their offense.
Jon Robinson, the general manager responsible for the trade, spoke on 102.5 The Game in Nashville to share his thoughts on the move in retrospect.
“That’s a topic everybody probably is tuning in to hear about," Robinson said h/t A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
"I would love to give all the details, I can’t go into the details on it. But there was just a lot of discussion that went into that decision, ultimately it was my responsibility to make the decision… If I had one of those mulligans, I’d probably do that."
“And that’s nothing against Treylon (Burks) or anybody else, but I think AJ (Brown) has gone on to have a great run. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of where he’s at and what he’s been able to accomplish.”
“But sure. I mean, in hindsight, if you had a do-over, I’d be an idiot to sit here and say ‘no! I’d do it again!’ Like, no, you’d do it different. But we made the decision that we made and then, you know, the rest is what it is.”
The trade has aged like rotten milk and is now considered to be one of the worst trades in MLB history.
Burks has just one career touchdown and under 700 receiving yards, while Brown has over 4,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Eagles.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!