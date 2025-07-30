Titans HC Provides QB Injury Update
The Tennessee Titans are preparing for life without Will Levis for the upcoming season.
Levis underwent surgery for his shoulder, which stemmed from an injury suffered in Week 4 back in September against the Miami Dolphins. The injury forced Levis to miss some time last season, but now he will use the entire 2025 campaign to recover.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke to reporters and gave a positive update in regards to Levis' surgery.
"I texted him yesterday," Callahan said in a press conference h/t CBS Sports contributor Brad Crawford. "Said everything went well. He was pretty fresh out of surgery, so you know how that goes sometimes. But everything was great. ... He's good, he seemed in good spirits and it sounds like everything went well."
The Titans already had a quarterback solution in place for Levis as No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward was expected to compete alongside him for the starting job during training camp.
Ward was expected to win the job, but Levis' injury gives the rookie the role by default.
Instead of Levis backing up Ward, that responsibility currently belongs to Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. However, there's a chance the Titans could look to acquire an upgrade on the trade market at some point during training camp.
Levis is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2026 season, which is the last of his four-year rookie contract. That being said, there's a chance the Titans could move on from him, especially now that this injury could affect his entire career.
In the meantime, Levis will look to heal and support Ward as his successor in the starting lineup. Ward is expected to make his Titans debut on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
