Analyst Makes Bold Titans Prediction
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with very little expectations in terms of record.
After finishing 3-14 last season, nearly anything would be considered a step in the right direction.
Pro Football Network believes the Titans can double their win total this season, going from three to six victories.
"As the worst team in the league in 2024, the Tennessee Titans shouldn't be expected to do much in 2025. Rather, this season should serve as a proving ground for No. 1 pick Cam Ward to lay down a foundation for his future as the potential franchise quarterback going forward," Pro Football Network wrote.
"Additions like Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler should help Tennessee's offensive line. However, they lack premier weapons in the passing game and proven pass rushers outside of Jeffery Simmons. The Titans likely won't make much noise in playoff circles this season, but they should be able to improve off a 3-14 campaign last year."
The Titans' changes reflect a roster that should improve in the upcoming season. The team drafted Ward and put players around him that can help, both in protection and passing. Moore and Zeitler headline the offensive line additions, while the team signed Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson to give Ward some targets to throw to on offense.
All roads lead back to Ward, who will usher in a new era for the Titans, one that is hopefully defined by winning.
The Titans haven't been to the playoffs since 2021 and have regressed in every season since qualifying for the postseason. Now that they have bottomed out, the Titans can only go up. With the help of Ward, the Titans will have a chance to climb back up the ladder in the AFC.
