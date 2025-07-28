Analyst Slams Titans For Cam Ward's Supporting Cast
The Tennessee Titans are building their offense around Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami.
Ward is expected to be the face of the franchise for the future if he can find some success on the field, but that might be hard to find in his rookie season.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine isn't a fan of the pieces the Titans put around Ward to help him get better.
"The good news for the Titans is that they have a new answer at quarterback in No. 1 pick Cam Ward. The bad news is that it's hard to come around to the idea that they have the weapons they need in place," Ballentine wrote.
"Calvin Ridley barely got over 1,000 yards last season while catching 64 of his 120 targets. Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett are likely the next two receivers on the depth chart. Jefferson is an uninspiring option and Lockett's best days are likely behind him. Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are both promising rookies, but they have a lot to prove."
"Ward has his work cut out for him as a rookie."
The Titans have a lot of potential and hope for the receivers catching passes from Ward. However, none of them are proven other than Ridley. Lockett and Jefferson could be strong, but both have struggled in recent years. Ayomanor and Dike could be the receivers of the future, but both could end up as busts.
Ultimately, the Titans need to make sure some of these new acquisitions pan out. If they don't, Ward and the Titans won't get off to the best start in this new era.
Ward will make his Titans debut in the preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
