Former Titans LB Surprised by Cowboys Trade
The Tennessee Titans parted ways with linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to begin the offseason, trading him to the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a potential cut candidate, making the trade not too much of a shock. Still, Murray Jr. admitted he was "extremely" surprised by the move.
"I'm not gonna lie, it was extremely surprising for me, just because I wasn't expecting it," Murray Jr. said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "... At the same time, I was ecstatic because obviously playing for the Dallas Cowboys is a big deal. I'm excited to be able to come here, bring my brand of football and just fly around and make plays."
The former first-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Titans.
He will now join a Cowboys defense that features star linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and more.
It's a bit of a dream come true for Murray Jr. A former Oklahoma Sooners star and Houston area native, he grew up a Cowboys fan in Texas.
"I've always loved the Cowboys," Murray Jr. said. "I grew up a Cowboys fan. My whole family are Cowboys fans. So this is definitely a dream for me playing here."
Murray Jr. wasn't the only defender to arrive to Dallas via trade this offseason. The Cowboys also acquired former first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills.
Murray Jr. will head into his sixth NFL season with 67 starts across 73 career games while posting 416 total tackles (271 solo), 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He started all 14 games he appeared in for the Titans this past season.
