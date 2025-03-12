Titans Trade Veteran LB to Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to trade one of their starting linebackers to the Dallas Cowboys.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are trading linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to the Cowboys in a deal that will involve late-round draft picks. Dallas also traded for former Buffalo Bills first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam earlier Wednesday.
NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Titans will get a sixth-round pick in the deal while Dallas receives Murray Jr. and a seventh-round pick.
Murray Jr. had an up-and-down year after signing a two-year, $15.5 million deal last offseason. The Titans could have potentially released him but were able to find a trade partner in the Cowboys.
Murray Jr. started all 14 games he appeared in this past season while tallying 95 total tackles (57 solo), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass breakups. However, he notably struggled in pass coverage on a Titans defense that ended the season as one of the best against the pass last season, as Tennessee surrendered the second-fewest passing yards per game (177.3).
The Titans could now be in line for some more moves as they continue to look toward the 2025 NFL Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!