Titans Roster Has One Burning Question Mark
The Tennessee Titans' success, or lack thereof, was linked to its quarterback during the 2024 season.
Due to Will Levis and his struggles, the Titans were a mirror, and managed to win only three games during the year, leading them to the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans' thought process with the No. 1 overall pick has shifted since they were put on the clock in January after their Week 18 loss to the eventual AFC South champion Houston Texans, and the answer to the top selection could solve Tennessee's biggest roster question as well.
"Brandon Allen is the veteran addition. But a quarterback room that features Allen and last year's starter Will Levis leaves room for improvement. That's where having the No. 1 pick comes into play. If the Titans stick and pick, Cam Ward figures to be the selection. Ward's electric playing style could reenergize the fan base," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes.
Ward has been widely regarded as the No. 1 overall pick since the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Titans have been seen as a team that could trade the top selection.
However, the Titans haven't done a whole lot of work at the position so far in free agency, leading them likely to take Ward with the No. 1 overall pick with just five weeks left in the pre-draft process.
A lot can change between now and April 24, but if the Titans don't make any moves in free agency at the quarterback position, Ward is likely all theirs.
The Titans could sign the likes of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson to give them a veteran to serve as a bridge quarterback, but they have only been linked to them in ideas and rumors rather than invested, reported interest.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!