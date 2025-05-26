Former Titans DB Talks Retirement Plans
The Tennessee Titans were home to defensive back Kevin Byard for the first eight seasons of his career.
In 2023, Byard was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending his tenure with the franchise that drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Byard signed with the Bears last offseason and notched a career-high 130 tackles in 2024. Byard will be a free agent after the 2025 campaign, but he has a desire to stay with the Bears for the rest of his career.
"Like I said, for me personally, I would love to be here," Byard said h/t NFL.com content producer Coral Smith.
"I've loved being here over the last year and going forward. This thing is year-to-year and honestly, it's probably going to be year-to-year for the rest of my career until I'm done playing. Regardless of whatever kind of contract I signed, this is always going to be year-to-year."
Byard is focused on improving the Bears for the upcoming season, and while his future is on his mind, his primary goal is attacking each day as it comes.
"I'm grateful and I'm totally truly blessed to be able to go into my 10th year in this league. That was always my goal when I was a rookie, say I want to play 10 years, but to be in this space, and to still be playing well is truly a blessing," Byard said.
"I'm just taking it day-by-day, just having a lot of fun. [We] have goals, big lofty goals for us individually and as a team and for us to be able accomplish those goals. We've got to win ball games. If we win, then we all win and it all takes care of itself."
Perhaps a reunion with the Titans is in the cards for Byard someday, at the very least on a one-day contract before an official retirement, but the future remains afoot for the former Tennessee defensive back.
