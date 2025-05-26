Titans' Cam Ward Leads Talented Rookie Class
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward will have a lot of pressure to uphold the title of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward will be challenged a lot during his rookie season, but he has the tools to be able to do it. Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick looked into why Ward is the best rookie for the Titans.
"Ward will have to manage the pressure and expectations of being the draft’s top pick and anointed franchise savior, but he’s proven adaptable in stops at Washington State and Miami," Flick wrote.
"The NFL is, of course, a different animal. Ward has the arm talent and intelligence to handle it. Tennessee should get solid contributions from Day 2 picks Femi Oladejo and Kevin Winston Jr., and several Day 3 skill position players could see snaps this fall. But Ward is the crown jewel of the class for a reason."
The Titans have an incredibly deep class. There are several players on both sides of the ball who could be in the mix for the starting lineup this season, which is rare for any team, even one coming off a 3-14 record this past year.
Tennessee selected Ward not just because of his talents, but his leadership abilities as well. If any team is going to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, the player has to be someone that a franchise can be built around. Ward has the ability to be that for the Titans, and the team needs it if they want to get back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Ward and the Titans are getting ready for OTA's, which kick off tomorrow at the team's practice facility.
