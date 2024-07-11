PFF: Former Titans QB Nearing End of Career
There has been a lot of chatter about what is the next step in former Tennessee Titan quarterback, Ryan Tannehill’s career. But there hasn't been any discussion about a former number two overall pick and if he has anything left in the tank.
In 2015, the Titans selected quarterback Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick. He is someone who did not live up to expectations, but it wasn't all bad for the former Heisman winner.
Mariota in 2016 threw for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 15 games and led the Titans to an 8-7 record.
In his 5 seasons with the Titans, he posted a winning record in 3 of them and had a career record of 29-32 in Tennessee.
Since then Mariota has taken several backup roles with the Raiders, Falcons, and Eagles, and is now presumably backup to rookie QB Jaden Daniels in Washington. Which is why Pro Football Focus wrote about Mariota as a storied career coming towards an end.
“The former Heisman winner and No. 2 overall pick generally didn’t live up to the billing in the pro ranks, but Mariota showcased spurts of excellence during the earlier stages of his career. He earned an overall grade of 76.2 or higher in 2017 and 2018, which proved his zenith as a full-time starter…Even though he’s still only 30, Mariota seems to have been relegated to journeyman backup status,” written in the PFF article.
Mariota is viewed as one of the top college quarterbacks of all time. Mariota had a 37-4 record during his time at Oregon and broke numerous Pac-12 records in total yards for a season, total yards in a career, passing efficiency rating in a season, career passer efficiency rating, both total and passing touchdowns in a season, yards per play in a career, and career yards per pass.
In just three seasons at Oregon, Mariota had 10,796 passing yards, 105 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, while also running for 2,237 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also threw for at least 1 touchdown pass in all 41 games of his storied career.
Mariota may not have lived up to the number 2 pick standard in the NFL, but he will always have a ton of records and trophies to go back home to if his career is nearing an end.
