Former Titans HC Could Get Bears' Job
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is becoming a big name for the upcoming NFL coaching carousel.
With quite a few teams already making a coaching change or expected to make one, Vrabel will be a top potential name available. There are many different good coaching candidates on the market, but Vrabel has a proven track record and is a widely respected head coach.
During his time with the Titans, Vrabel ended up compiling a 54-45 record. He led Tennessee to the playoffs in three of his six years.
He built a strong culture with the Titans and would bring that same ability to any team that he lands with.
Keeping that in mind, he is starting to become a potential option for an intriguing NFC team.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today has named Vrabel as a potential head coaching candidate for the Chicago Bears, who recently fired Matt Eberflus.
"Tough, smart football that produces trips to the playoffs should be an easy sell in Chicago. Vrabel's track record with the Titans should make him one of the most highly sought-after options on the market this offseason. He could provide plenty of support for Williams with a hard-charging run game and stout defense, but he might be drawn to other opportunities that afford him more control in personnel matters."
Landing with the Bears would be an excellent opportunity for Vrabel. He would be taking over a young team with loads of talent, including quarterback Caleb Williams.
Chicago is going to be one of the most attractive vacancies during the offseason. Even though they haven't won much lately, they have a lot of pieces already in place to get back into contention.
Bringing in a head coach like Vrabel could be the needed move to get them back into playoff contention. He would bring the kind of championship pedigree from his playing days and the structure that the young Bears need.
All of that being said, there are quite a few candidates who could be considered by Chicago. Vrabel is simply one to keep a close eye on this offseason.
