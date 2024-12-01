Titans Expected to Make Difficult QB Decision
All season long, there have been questions and speculation surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.
Levis started the season off in rough fashion, which made many start to talk about the Titans making an offseason move to replace him under center. Over the last three games, he has begun showing signs of major improvement and has been battling for his future roster spot.
With that being said, no one knows what Tennessee is going to chooses to do in the offseason.
Zak Keefer of The Athletic has revealed his thoughts on the matter. He believes that the Titans will decide to pursue an alternative quarterback option during the offseason.
"As for Levis, Jeff is right — his game-breaking mistakes remain a serious flaw," Keefer wrote. "I think the Titans look long and hard at adding a new starting quarterback in the offseason."
There are many who agree with that prediction.
Most seem to think that Tennessee will explore quarterback options. They could choose ot pursue one in free agency or in the trade market and they could also consider drafting one in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are many potential routes they could take.
So far this season, Levis has played in eight games. He has completed 67 percent of his pass attempts for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Those numbers show flashes of big-time potential. His arm ability has been very clear, but his consistency has been a problem. In order to be a long-term starter in the NFL, Levis will have to prove that he can play at a high level consistent each and every week.
At 25 years old, Levis still has time to turn his career around. He has a lot of work to do, but the potential is there for him to keep his job.
While some are predicting that the Titans will replace him, it seems much more likely that they could look to bring in competition for him. That would be a wise decision and would push Levis to work even harder to become the best version of himself.
