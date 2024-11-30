Titans Legend Receives Huge College Football Honor
Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George is still very much involved in the game of football. While he isn't involved in the NFL, he is currently the head coach of Tennessee State in college football.
George, who entertained the Titans' fan base for years in the backfield, has found a lot of success in his new role.
He helped lead the Tennessee State football program to an impressive 9-3 record this season. Due to his impressive leadership and team success, George received a massive honor.
After the impressive year he has helped put together, he has been named the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year.
HBCUSports.com has released a statement about George and his team's success this season.
"Recognized as the Stats Perform HBCU Team of the Week twice this season, Tennessee State enters the postseason ranked in both national FCS Top 25 polls. The Tigers scored 40 points in a game four times this season, had a four-game win streak from Sept. 28 to Oct. 19, and did not lose consecutive games all season. Tennessee State ranks ninth in the country with 7.3 tackles-for-loss, had three defensive touchdowns, recovered 10 fumbles and owns the FCS top kickoff return average (26.79). Tennessee State quarterbacks have thrown the fewest interceptions (7), ranked first in the conference in passing defense (195.8) and pass efficiency defense (116.15), and lost the fewest turnovers (15)."
During his NFL career, George was an absolute monster. He ended up playing in 141 career games. In those appearances, he racked up 2,865 carries for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns. George also caught 268 passes for 2,227 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
It's always good to see former Tennessee stars finding success in life after their NFL careers.
George is still a fan favorite for many longtime Titans fans. There have been very few running backs who have made the kind of impact on a franchise as George did in Tennessee.
Congratulations are in order to George and it will be interesting to see what his future in coaching has in store.
