Former Titans DB Makes Strong Cam Ward Case
Quandre Diggs has yet to re-sign with the Tennessee Titans, but his family's legacy could be staying with the organization.
The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Diggs' cousin Cam Ward is expected to be the selection for the team.
Diggs spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about the possibility of his cousin being selected by the Titans.
"He was bad as heck as a kid," Diggs said via Wyatt. "A lot of good times, but I used to push him around and stuff like that. He used to come to a lot of my games, and be there to support (me). We are a really close-knit family, so we used to see each other every weekend, or at church or things like that. We grew up in a church household."
Though Ward doesn't get to choose his team, Diggs thinks his cousin should want to play for the Titans.
"I told him that it's a place that's seeking a good football team, and I think with Cally (Brian Callahan) and (DC) Dennard (Wilson) and all the guys, I think I's going to be a good transition for him," Diggs said.
Diggs continued his glowing reviews of his cousin, believing he has what it takes to be a No. 1 overall pick and the Titans' next franchise quarterback.
"He's a competitive freak," Diggs said of Ward. "He is one of the guys you would love to go to war with. Everything you can think of in a quarterback, he does that. I am proud to see his growth, and continuing to be the man he is becoming.
"I don't think there's nothing he can't handle, coming from where he's come from, the route he's had to take. It's been totally than other people's route. Everything he has been through, he has put the work in and he's ready to do the work. He's a competitive freak and he just wants to be the best."
Ward will be chosen on the first night of the NFL Draft on April 24.
