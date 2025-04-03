All Titans

Titans Linked to National Champion Pass Rusher

The Tennessee Titans could add some championship experience in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau reacts after a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are likely going to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in this month's NFL Draft, but after that, things are up in the air for the team residing in Nashville.

The Titans have a few big needs to address beyond the quarterback position, and their first chance to do that will be with the No. 35 overall pick towards the top of the second round.

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter believes that the Titans should look to target Ohio State pass rusher JT Tuimoloau with that selection.

"The Titans have a few mid-level edge rushers but need a difference-maker. In my opinion, public pre-draft discourse is not giving Tuimoloau nearly enough credit for his powerful presence as a pass rusher and run defender, as well as his effectiveness playing in space," Reuter writes.

Tuimoloau spent four years at Ohio State, but didn't truly break out until his senior year. Going into 2024, Tuimoloau had 11 sacks to his name, improving a little bit year over year. However, in 2024, he broke out with 12.5 sacks, more than his first three seasons combined.

Tuimoloau's efforts with the Buckeyes this past season helped the school win its first national championship since 2014.

The Titans are in need of adding a pass rusher after the team cut Harold Landry III earlier this offseason. Landry was the longest-tenured member of the roster, having been with the team since 2018, before his departure.

Filling in Landry's role won't be easy, but a player like Tuimoloau could be exactly what the Titans need. Tuimoloau's growth over his four years in college should be a welcomed sign for Tennessee and show that he will be able to get better as his career with the Titans continues.

