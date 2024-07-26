Former Titans QB Addresses Will Levis Situation
The Tennessee Titans quarterback room looks a little different this season without Ryan Tannehill, who is not on the roster for the first time since 2019.
Tannehill, who turns 36 this weekend, saw his contract expire at the end of the 2023 season and was not offered a new one after the team signed Mason Rudolph and had Will Levis taken in the second round of last year's NFL Draft.
While Tannehill's career in Tennessee is over partially due to Levis, the veteran wishes the young signal caller nothing but the best.
"He's a very talented guy. He's big, he's physical, he's got a great arm, and did some great things when he got in there last year. We'll see what happens and I wish him nothing but the best," Tannehill told NFL insider Dianna Russini.
Last year, Tannehill struggled for the Titans to begin the season and the team was just 2-4 before ultimately deciding to make a switch to Levis, something the veteran wasn't thrilled about.
"I’m not going to say it's a fun place to be. A lot of people have been through it. It's nothing new. It's part of the business and we had a good relationship, right? There was nothing, no animosity or anything. I don't have hard feelings against Will [Levis]. He's trying to chase his dream just like I was coming out of college too," Tannehill said.
The switch at quarterback was definitely a "passing of the torch" in some ways. Tannehill was supposed to be a backup in Tennessee and nothing more. Instead, when he was thrust into the starting lineup in 2019, he turned it into five seasons as the franchise guy in Tennessee, earning him another major contract in his 30's. He led the Titans to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, including the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021.
The Titans can only hope Levis has a similar level of success that Tannehill had.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!