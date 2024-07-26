Titans Star Praises Team's Direction
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is entering his 12th NFL season, but he's as happy as he's been going into 2024.
"I love Tennessee, and I love what Miss Amy [Adams Strunk] is doing," Hopkins said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I think this is the happiest I've been in any organization, so let that speak for itself. (I like) how Miss Amy runs things. It's a great place to be. She is putting pieces together to try and win, and it's exciting."
Hopkins, 32, played his first seven seasons with the AFC South rival Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 27 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. He enjoyed a lot of success with the Texans, but his relationship with coach Bill O'Brien and the rest of the front office resulted in seeing him traded in 2020 to the Arizona Cardinals.
Hopkins played three seasons with the Cardinals, but a suspension and injuries held him to just 19 games in his final two years. This led to Arizona releasing Hopkins in May of last year, and the Titans picked him up just before the start of training camp a year ago.
Last season with the Titans, Hopkins caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, marking his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2020.
Now, Hopkins is in a place where he's appreciated and supported by the front office. Despite being a last-place team in 2023, the Titans are doing a lot to try and get out of that position coming into 2024. They signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to team up with Hopkins in the receiver room and added pieces in the secondary and offensive line to fill some holes they had last year.
Hopkins still remains as the projected top wideout for the Titans, and his happiness should help him play better in his second full season in Tennessee.
