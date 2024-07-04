Former Titans QB Could Go Unsigned
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains unsigned after he didn't get a contract in the initial wave of free agency this spring.
With training camp just a few weeks away, it appears Tannehill is still on the street, but will things stay that way?
Tannehill, who turns 36 later this month, is certainly in the twilight of his career, if not the end. However, he can still potentially provide a team with a steady veteran backup if they choose to go down that route.
Injuries always pop up during training camp, and that could be an opening for Tannehill if it comes. This past season, Tannehill started eight games for the Titans, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards. However, in 10 games, he only threw four touchdowns against seven interceptions.
A lot of the low touchdown numbers were a result of a poor blocking offensive line, but also the fact that Derrick Henry was still in the backfield. Henry ran for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns and was the focal point of the offense. For context, Tannehill and Will Levis combined for 12 touchdowns, while Henry matched that total on the ground. He even had two passing touchdowns of his own.
Tannehill's numbers weren't good enough to maintain the starting job and keep it away from Levis, but considering the Titans had a rookie, they wanted to give him some playing time. But given how last season ended, it doesn't mean Tannehill isn't capable of being a quality backup for another team.
Sure, teams have had more than enough time to bring Tannehill in if they wanted to and signed him, but rosters in the NFL are incredibly fluid. Teams may soon realize during training camp that what they have may not be what they need.
Some teams may want to add an experienced and battle-tested quarterback behind their franchise star, and if they want to go in that direction, Tannehill should get a call from whichever team feels that way.
Training camps around the NFL are set to begin in two weeks.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!