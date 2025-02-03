Former Titans OC Lands Gig With Patriots
The New England Patriots have yet to stop picking up some major former pieces of the Tennessee Titans staff.
According to Greg Bedard, the Patriots are bringing in former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing to become their next wide recievers coach. Downing spent his past two seasons with the New York Jets as their passing game coordinator, and will now reunite with Mike Vrabel on the sidelines in Foxborough.
Downing was paired with Vrabel and the Titans as their offensive coordinator for two seasons from 2021 to 2022, helping lead Tennessee to the first seed in the AFC during his first year on the job. He was also the team's tight ends coach for two years upon joining the board in 2019.
Downing's role as a wide receivers coach is a bit interesting, considering his history. Throughout his extensive time in the NFL since 2003, the former Titans coordinator held many positions manning the offensive side of the ball, including work with quarterbacks or simply being an offensive assistant.
Yet, this will be his first time ever holding down the fort in the wide receiver room.
New England had some lapses in their wide receiver room in 2024, failing to get any receiver to net over 600 yards receiving. But, factoring in a new voice running the room and his existing chemistry with the Patriots' head coach, along with some likely improvements to undergo on the roster, a solid chance to right the ship lies ahead.
Downing will now join the several former Titans staff members in New England to help bring their new regime to success.
