Titans' Brian Callahan Has Five Games to Right Ship
Just when it looked like the Tennessee Titans took a step forward with their shocking Week 12 road win over the Houston Texans, they took a massive step back this past Sunday.
The Titans were routed by the Washington Commanders by a score of 42-19 over the weekend, as all of the team's brutal issues were on full display.
Offensively, Tennessee looked anemic for much of the affair, and let's not even get started on how bad the Titans were defensively.
Tennessee is now just 3-9 in Brian Callahan's first year on the job, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell already thinks that the head coach's seat is pretty hot.
Buck Reising of A to Z Sports provided some more context, saying that there is still time for Callahan to turn things around in 2024.
"Five games is enough time for Callahan to put himself on more solid ground ahead of next year, but there will be an offseason filled with difficult decisions ahead," Reising wrote.
The Titans went on a free-agent spending spree last offseason, but it obviously has not worked out, as Tennessee has looked less than stellar on both sides of the ball.
The Titans are not completely bereft of talent, but it has become abundantly clear that they need more pieces, and they have a major question to answer at quarterback.
It remains to be seen if Tennessee decides that Will Levis is the answer under center moving forward, and it's a pretty major decision considering that the Titans should have the opportunity to draft a new signal-caller in April.
Tennessee will also have a wealth of cap space in free agency, so it will also have the chance to blow some cash and bring in some reinforcements.
