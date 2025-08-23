Titans Get Good News on Injured RB
Tennessee Titans rookie running back Kalel Mullings is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the team's 23-13 preseason victory against the Minnesota Vikings.
Mullings was hurt while blocking for fellow rookie Chimere Dike on a kick return to start the second half and did not return. He limped gingerly off the field, but was eventually carted back to the locker room. According to Titans insider Paul Kuharsky, head coach Brian Callahan said Mullings shouldn't miss a lot of time.
Avoiding major injury is certainly a strong sign for Mullings, who ran for 27 yards on six carries in the first half of the contest. Mullings was competing alongside Julius Chestnut for the No. 3 running back role, so having him back should be a positive sign for the Titans.
This isn't the first time the Titans have seen one of their running backs get injured during the preseason. Two weeks ago, Tyjae Spears suffered a high ankle sprain of his own and he could make a recovery in time for the Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos. It remains to be seen how long it will take for Mullings to recover, but it looks like Week 1 shouldn't be ruled out yet for him either.
With roster cuts to get down to a 53-man roster looming, injuries like this couldn't come at a worse time for a player like Mullings, who isn't guaranteed a roster spot. As a sixth-round pick, there certainly is reason to believe he would make the team, but he was also conceding some third-string carries to Chestnut.
The Titans could also opt to keep Mullings on injured reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, allowing him more time to heal from his injury. While both of those could still be possibilities, the Titans appear to be in good shape for the time being when it comes to Mullings.
The former Michigan Wolverine will receive treatment for his ailing ankle over the course of the next few days in hopes that he will heal and be ready to return to the field soon.
