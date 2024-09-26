Four Titans Stars Miss Practice Before Dolphins Game
The Tennessee Titans released their first injury report ahead of Week 4's Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Four notable names sat out of Thursday's practice for the Titans.
Here's Tennessee's injury report:
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest) - DNP
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin) - DNP
- DT Jeffery Simmons (elbow) - DNP
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (rest) - DNP
- S Amani Hooker (face) - Limited
Resting Sneed is nothing new for the Titans, who sat him throughout the offseason. Hopkins, meanwhile, is still working his way back to 100 percent after suffering a torn menisucus during the offseason. He's coming off of his best game of the young season in Week 3's loss to the Green Bay Packers in which he finished with seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
As for Awuzie, who has already been ruled out for Week 4, Titans coach Brian Callahan said that the cornerback will "probably" miss multiple weeks.
"We'll probably miss him for some weeks at this point," coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's significant enough. What that timeline is, remains to be seen."
The Dolphins also released their initial report, and five players sat out of practice.
- OT Terron Armstead (concussion) - DNP
- CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) - DNP
- DT Calais Campbell (rest) - DNP
- LB David Long Jr. (hamstring) - DNP
- CB Siran Neal (hamstring) - DNP
Other notable names on Miami's injury report included quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs), running back Raheem Mostert (chest) and fullback Alec Ingold (shoulder/knee), who were all limited. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips practiced in full while dealing with Achilles and shoulder issues.
The Titans (0-3) and Dolphins (1-2) will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
