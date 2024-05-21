Four Things to Watch For at Titans OTAs
NASHVILLE — In less than three months, the Tennessee Titans will kick off the 2024 National Football League regular season with a game at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. To prepare for the new season, the team started on Monday with the first voluntary OTA practices led by the new coach, Brian Callahan.
The Titans are embarking on a series of 10 on-field OTA sessions, a crucial period for honing their skills and strategies. This intensive training will culminate in a three-day mandatory minicamp at the team facility on June 10.
While live contact is not permitted during OTAs, the team can engage in full-team segments and seven-on-seven work. This presents a golden opportunity for rookies like JC Latham and T'Vondre Sweat to learn from and practice with seasoned veterans, setting the stage for their promising future.
Titans rookies must adapt to NFL practice and integrate with veterans while coaches establish new standards and decision-makers assess team needs for the regular season.
On Tuesday media will get to check out practice and we're be there with updates, player interviews, and more. Here's some of what we're going to be watching.
Who all gonnna be there?
The workouts are labeled as voluntary, but not showing up is frowned upon, except for unique circumstances. While players have the flexibility to choose their participation in most of the offseason schedule, it's important to note that the mandatory minicamps in June are the only part of this phase that requires all players to be in attendance. Expect to see quarterback Will Levis and other top players at these workouts. The Titans don't have any holdout threats, so assuming everyone is healthy, most of the roster should be there.
To the left, to the left.
Latham's adjustment to left tackle after spending his college career at Alabama playing on the right side is worth keeping an eye on. Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan expressed confidence in Latham after rookie minicamp. Now we get to see how Latham handles working with vets.
New Faces
The Titans have invested heavily in adding free agents this offseason. Reporters will have the first opportunity to observe Levis throwing to newly acquired wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley. It will also be interesting to see Ridley and Boyd in drills against the new corners, as well as L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. It's also worth watching the snaps from new center Lloyd Cushenberry to Levis are also worth watching.
Levis learning
There's nothing more important this season that the Titans getting a true evaluation on Levis. If he's a legit pro quarterback there are infinite possibites for the future. If he's not it could spell trouble for the franchise going forward. There will be lots of eyes on Levis.
