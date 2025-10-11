All Titans

Four Things to Watch in Titans vs. Raiders

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to keep their winning ways going against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are going into their Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders hoping to string a second consecutive win.

Here's a guide on four things to watch ahead of the Titans' matchup against the Raiders:

How Does Cam Ward Respond?

Ward is coming off of his first career win against the Arizona Cardinals in comeback fashion. The victory has boosted Ward's confidence, but he isn't satisfied.

The No. 1 overall pick out of Miami is hoping to win a little more comfortably than they did last week.

"(We've) got to get better," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We still have a lot to just prove to ourselves, just from an execution standpoint, offensively and defensively. Then we still got to give a lot more wins."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up on the field before their game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up on the field before their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

JC Latham's Return to the Offensive Line

For the first time since Week 1, the Titans will have their intended starting offensive line on the field. Latham is back after a four-week absence with a hip injury, which is a strong sign of potential improvement.

"Very excited about having JC back," Callahan said via Wyatt. "He'll be working through not playing for a little bit, but he's looked good in practice all week and feels good. He should be ready to rock and roll."

The Titans hope Latham can step right in and protect his quarterback against Maxx Crosby, one of the best pass rushers in the game.

Can Titans Replace Arden Key?

Key is out with a quad injury he suffered last week against the Arizona Cardinals. With him gone, the Titans will rely on Jihad Ward, who was named a captain for the week as he faces his former Raiders teammates.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan likes what the linebacker has brought to the table this season.

"He has certainly been a nice pick up," Callahan said of Jihad Ward. "I love his demeanor, I love his attitude. I describe him as glue guy, he just has a way about him. And he has produced on the field. He has played well. The more guys produce, the more opportunities they get. He's been a great addition for us on our defensive front."

Titans Need to Force Turnovers

The Raiders lead the league in interceptions, giving the Titans a golden opportunity to win the game with the turnover margin. The Titans are +1 in the turnover category so far this season, but four takeaways came in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

In the four games after the season opener, the Titans only have four turnovers, which is a good sign for the defense. However, they may need more if they want to beat the Raiders on the road.

