Packers Showing Interest in Former Titans QB
A former member of the Tennessee Titans could be getting up off the couch and back onto an NFL roster soon.
According to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, the Green Bay Packers have reached out to quarterback Ryan Tannehill to potentially sign with the team.
Tannehill, 36, was the Titans quarterback for the past five seasons, but the team chose not to sign him to a new contract once it had expired at the end of last year. The Titans chose to go with second-year pro Will Levis as their new starter.
In order for Tannehill to sign with any team, it would have to be the "right situation" for him to join. The Packers may have as close to that as any team in the NFL.
Late in the Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, starting quarterback Jordan Love suffered a knee injury, which knocked him out for the final two plays of the game. In relief, Malik Willis came into the game for Love and was under center for the final moments of the loss.
Willis was just traded to the Packers by the Titans in late August, so he is still learning the system. The Packers play their next game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field in Week 2, and Willis is projected to be the starter. However, the Packers are still in need of a backup, who also needs to be ready to enter the game at a moment's notice.
Tannehill has the experience to do just that, much like he did in 2019 with the Titans as he replaced a struggling Marcus Mariota. Tannehill eventually helped the Titans get to the AFC Championship that season.
Love has a knee injury that should hold him out for a few weeks, so if the Packers add Tannehill, he could be the insurance plan that Green Bay desperately needs.
