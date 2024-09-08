Former Titans QB Named Jordan Love Replacement
The Tennessee Titans won't have Ryan Tannehill as the starting quarterback for the first time since 2019, but he may have a new home coming soon.
CBS Sports writer Jordan Tajani believes Tannehill could be a fit for the Green Bay Packers, who just saw Jordan Love go down with a knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paolo.
"Not only is Tannehill the best available free-agent quarterback, but he knows a little bit about coming in and saving a team's season," Tajani writes. "Back in 2019, Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota under center and helped Tennessee win seven of its final 10 games. The Titans earned a playoff berth thanks to their strong finish, then defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens on their home field before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. It earned Tannehill NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. Tannehill retained the job of starting quarterback for the Titans for the next four seasons, going 39-24 as the starter with two AFC South titles. After being sidelined due to an ankle injury in 2023, he was replaced by rookie Will Levis.”
Tannehill, 36, started eight games for the Titans last season and has 151 starts throughout his career. He's remained a free agent throughout the offseason in hopes of finding the right opportunity, and the Packers could be what he's looking for.
Not only would Tannehill have a chance to start for the Packers, but he would also find himself working with Malik Willis once again. The Packers traded a 2025 seventh-round pick for Willis just before the final 53-man roster cuts and the third-year pro served as the backup quarterback in the team's Week 1 loss against the Eagles.
Perhaps the Packers would enjoy the insurance and guidance Tannehill would provide in a time of desperation, reuniting two of last year's Titans in Green Bay's quarterback room.
