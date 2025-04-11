Harold Landry Takes Subtle Shot at Titans
The Tennessee Titans officially parted ways with long-time linebacker Harold Landry III last month, allowing him to sign with the New England Patriots.
The move reunited Landry with former head coach Mike Vrabel, who was with the Titans from 2018-23, Landry's first six seasons in the NFL.
Landry spoke with Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed about why he signed with Vrabel's Patriots, where he took a subtle dig at his former team.
“I feel like one of the main jobs for a head coach is to make sure your team’s prepared situationally,” Landry said via Kyed.
“And all I know is, as long as I played for Vrabes, there was never a situation I wasn’t prepared for. Like, I don’t care what the score was in the fourth quarter. I don’t know. We just always had a feeling that we was going to pull this out. Didn’t matter what the score was going into the fourth and we just always found a way to win. It’s crazy. We just found a way to win. And that was just kind of the mentality. We just didn’t think we could lose, to be honest, no matter what was going on in the game.”
Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season and replaced by Brian Callahan, who led the Titans to a 3-14 record in his first year with the team.
Landry didn't mention whether he felt unprepared playing under Callahan, but his comments suggest that he felt differently this past season with the Titans compared to the past.
The Titans have been undergoing a lot of changes over the past few years, and not every one of them is going to click right away, but Landry's comments could be a sign that Tennessee is going in the wrong direction with Callahan.
