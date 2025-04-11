All Titans

Harold Landry Takes Subtle Shot at Titans

The Tennessee Titans may have gotten some criticism from a former player of theirs.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans officially parted ways with long-time linebacker Harold Landry III last month, allowing him to sign with the New England Patriots.

The move reunited Landry with former head coach Mike Vrabel, who was with the Titans from 2018-23, Landry's first six seasons in the NFL.

Landry spoke with Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed about why he signed with Vrabel's Patriots, where he took a subtle dig at his former team.

“I feel like one of the main jobs for a head coach is to make sure your team’s prepared situationally,” Landry said via Kyed.

“And all I know is, as long as I played for Vrabes, there was never a situation I wasn’t prepared for. Like, I don’t care what the score was in the fourth quarter. I don’t know. We just always had a feeling that we was going to pull this out. Didn’t matter what the score was going into the fourth and we just always found a way to win. It’s crazy. We just found a way to win. And that was just kind of the mentality. We just didn’t think we could lose, to be honest, no matter what was going on in the game.”

Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season and replaced by Brian Callahan, who led the Titans to a 3-14 record in his first year with the team.

Landry didn't mention whether he felt unprepared playing under Callahan, but his comments suggest that he felt differently this past season with the Titans compared to the past.

The Titans have been undergoing a lot of changes over the past few years, and not every one of them is going to click right away, but Landry's comments could be a sign that Tennessee is going in the wrong direction with Callahan.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News