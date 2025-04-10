Titans Have to Fix Cam Ward
Assuming the Tennessee Titans take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, they will have a new player with a lot of potential, but that will also have to come with the right coaching and development to hone in on his craft.
Both Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are top-tier prospects, but both of them have the issue of holding onto the ball too long in the pocket.
In college, that isn't always an issue given the talent of opposing pass rushes. However, in the NFL, the ball has to go out much quicker.
Former NFL assistant coach Craig Johnson spoke with ESPN's Jeff Legwold about the importance of moving the football quickly.
"When a quarterback comes into the league, he simply thinks, 'I am faster, more athletic or elusive than the people chasing me,'" Johnson said via Legwold. "But you have to learn quickly [that being] late anywhere in the NFL is where the trouble starts. You want creators with off-schedule ability, but the clock runs out for everybody."
This is different than how the game is on the college level, where quarterbacks hope to extend plays in order to let receivers get open.
"At the end of the day, if you have time in the pocket, why would [I] not hold the ball and let [my] receivers get open?" Ward said via Legwold. "If you ever make plays out of structure, of course you're going to hold the ball and try to make a play and get your receivers open."
Simply put, quarterbacks don't have as much time in the NFL to process, and that forces players like Ward to adapt and trust their receivers as much as possible.
It's a challenging task as a rookie, one that Will Levis still struggles with two years into his career.
There is a fine balance that quarterbacks must face between passing the ball quickly and throwing errant interceptions, which happens to many signal callers coming into the league.
If the Titans can help their new draft pick beat that, they will be in good hands with their new quarterback.
