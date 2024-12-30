Insider Dishes Intel on Titans HC's Future
The Tennessee Titans have suffered through a brutal 2024 NFL season. In Week 17, that continued with a 20-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Entering the final game of the season, the Titans hold a 3-13 record. This season completely fell apart and it has left some thinking that first-year head coach Brian Callahan could be on the hot seat.
Despite all of the rumors, it doesn't sound like the team views it the same way.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tennessee is still very high on Callahan and he is expected to be back along with a good portion of his staff.
"It has been a trying season for the Titans, with a string of close early losses, underwhelming (and at times confounding) quarterback play and a 3-12 record entering Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. But first-year head coach Brian Callahan and the bulk of his staff are expected to return," Rapoport wrote.
"Internally, there is a feeling Callahan has shown long-term promise and the team has improved; the expectation next season is that that'll be reflected more on the field and the scoreboard. Fixing the QB position -- former second-round pick Will Levis was benched in December -- is Job No. 1."
Honestly, this would be the right call by the Titans. Callahan is far from being the one to blame for the shortcomings of this year's team. The quarterback position has been the biggest problem in Tennessee.
If the Titans are able to find a quarterback upgrade in the offseason and make a few other moves to fill some roster holes, they could very well be a sleeper team to watch in 2025.
Along with the poor quarterback play this season, Tennessee has struggled with injuries. Defensively, L'Jarius Sneed has missed a ton of time and Chidobe Awuzie also missed a good chunk of time. Plenty of other players have also missed games due to injury.
There are so many things that went wrong with the 2024 season that were out of Callahan's control.
Hopefully, the franchise can make the right decisions this offseason, bring in the right talent at positions of need, and stay healthy next season. Those are the main factors, not making a head coaching change.
All of that being said, it's going to be an interesting offseason for the Titans and fans. There is a lot of work to be done and it seems very likely that they will have an aggressive approach as they look to get back into playoff contention.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!