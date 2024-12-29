Titans Officially Rule Out RB vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are warming up inside a rainy EverBank Stadium to take on the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars, but a few members on the team won't be available on the inactives list.
Here's a look at who won't be playing for the Titans:
RB Tony Pollard
Pollard is out with an ankle injury and illness. With his absence, Tyjae Spears is expected to take on a bulk of the carries today, while Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley will back him up.
K Nick Folk
Folk is missing another game with an abdomen injury, so the recently-signed Matthew Wright will take over the kicking duties.
WR Jha'Quan Jackson
It's another healthy scratch for Jackson, who appears to not have been worth the sixth-round pick used to take him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
DB Amani Hooker
Hooker didn't practice all week with a shoulder injury, so he sits for today's game.
LB Otis Reese IV
Reese is out with an ankle injury, but Luke Gifford will return after clearing concussion protocol.
OL Dillon Radunz
Radunz is dealing with a shoulder injury that will sideline him for one more week.
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Petit-Frere is a healthy scratch, which likely means Jaelyn Duncan will see some action at right tackle.
Here's a look at the Jaguars inactives:
Kickoff between the Titans and Jags is set for 12 noon CT.
