Insider Names Titans' Best NFL Draft WR Options
The Tennessee Titans are expected to take quarterback Cam Ward to kick off the 2025 NFL Draft, and that likely means a wide receiver will soon follow.
The Titans are in need of a wide receiver after losing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd in free agency, and they could look to find a replacement in the draft.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak identified four receivers that the Titans could add at some point on Day 2 or 3, beginning with the No. 35 overall pick.
"A Brian Callahan spread-style offense with a quick-release passer such as Ward needs multiple receivers who can create separation, and while Calvin Ridley is the incumbent WR1, it's worth noting he turned 30 last year. Tennessee must get young receivers into the hopper," Solak writes.
"At No. 35, Jaylin Noel (Iowa State) is a perfect fit with Ward — quick enough to separate fast in the short game, and a reliable deep ball tracker with easy speed on the downfield shots. At a round discount, you can likely get Kyle Williams (Washington State) to fill a similar mold. The Titans might also favor a big-bodied safety blanket who can win over the middle of the field, in which case Jayden Higgins (Iowa State) and Elic Ayomanor (Stanford) are good targets."
Noel's speed could be a strong fit for the Titans, but they could also potentially acquire him if they traded back in hopes of landing an additional Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.
Williams is probably the most intriguing prospect among those above because he played with Ward while the two were at Washington State together.
A reunion could be in the cards for Ward and Williams, but regardless of who the Titans get at the receiver position, he'll have a chance to one day emerge into the top wideout in the offense.
