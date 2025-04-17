Titans Could Draft Another Texas DT
The Tennessee Titans were pretty thankful to take Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he turned out to be a major part of their defense in his rookie season.
The Titans might end up going back to the mouth that fed them in the 2025 draft, as they have hosted Sweat's former teammate Vernon Broughton for a visit, according to insider Paul Kuharsky.
Broughton is expected to be a Day 3 pick, and Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder believes he can have a long career in the NFL.
"Vernon Broughton certainly looks the part of an NFL defensive tackle with impressive size and great arm length. That helps him be a good run defender, as he’s stout at the point of attack and uses his long arms to help get extension on blocks. He’s hard to move one-on-one and has shown the ability to occasionally split double-teams," Holder writes.
"However, Broughton lacks upside as a pass-rusher. He isn’t a good bull-rusher, doesn’t have the twitch and use of hands to be effective with finesse moves, and needs to rush with a better plan. That will likely cap his ceiling in the NFL."
"With that said, the Texas product is a good target as a late Day 3 pick for a team looking for a 3-technique defensive tackle to add some depth to its interior run defense."
The Titans need a pass rusher, so they shouldn't take Broughton expecting him to only take on that role, but if they add a defensive end early, they can take him later on in the draft in hopes that he can sit behind Sweat for a year or two before possibly taking over for Jeffery Simmons once he gets past his prime.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!