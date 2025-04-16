Insider Predicts Titans CB Could Reunite With Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans could potentially have a decision to make when it comes to the future of veteran cornerback L'Jarius Sneed this offseason.
The Associated Press reported that Sneed is being sued for at least $1 million by a Texas man stemming from a shooting incident in December at a car dealership in Texas in which the plaintiff, Christian Nshimiyimana, 23, alleges that Sneed or Sneed's assistant shot at him from their Lamborghini while Nshimiyimana was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a dealership in Carrollton (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas.
As a result, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer thinks that the Titans could be in a position to cut Sneed, which would allow the Kansas City Chiefs a chance at reuniting with him.
"How the Tennessee Titans handle L’Jarius Sneed, as he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over a December shooting at a Texas car dealership, will be interesting, since new GM Mike Borgonzi was actually part of trading him away from the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago, Breer wrote. "Kansas City, for the record, really liked him, but was nervous about his balky knee. I bet they’d bring him back if the Titans end up cutting him."
Sneed was traded to the Titans last offseason after spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls during the 2022 and '23 campaigns. He signed a four-year $76.4 million contract with the Titans.
However, he dealt with injury issues during his first year in Tennessee, finishing the 2024 season with just five appearances (five starts) while posting 23 total tackles (19 solo). Snead has 10 career interceptions.
Regardless of thow the Titans handle their situation with Sneed, the franchise's sole focus is on the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!