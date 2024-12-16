Titans Now Have Final Answer About Will Levis Future
The Tennessee Titans have been hoping to find an answer about their quarterback situation before the end of the 2024 NFL season.
Should they keep Will Levis in place, look to replace him, or simply bring in some competition for him? Those are the routes that they could choose to take during the upcoming offseason.
Following the Titans' brutal Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee should have its final answer to the question.
When everything was said and done against the Bengals, Levis completed eight of his 12 pass attempts for 89 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. He ended up getting benched in favor of Mason Rudolph to end the game.
Unfortunately, the answer is that Levis has done everything need to prove that he not the clear-cut guy for the future. The Titans should not "give up" on him, but they have to go out and bring in competition for him.
Whether that competition comes in the form of a draft pick or a free agency addition, Tennessee has to start putting pressure on Levis.
At 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for Levis to figure things out. It's very possible that he's just not ready to be a starter right this second. With another offseason of hard work and some competition pushing him, that could help him reach his full potential.
On the season in 11 games played, Levis has completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His turnovers numbers have been a major concern. However, he also has had too many games where he simply a non-factor.
In order to build a team around a quarterback, they can't have non-factor games. Levis still has way too many of those.
To be more clear, the Titans should keep Levis on the roster. Going out and bringing in someone like Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, or even a second or third-round quarterback would be the right path forward.
They would not necessarily be replacing Levis, but the quarterback they bring in should be given every chance to beat out Levis for the starting job.
