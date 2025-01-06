Titans Season 'All Over The Place' For Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was dealt a crushing blow to his potential of being the franchise guy for the future this season after a 3-14 record.
The Titans now have the No. 1 overall pick and they can use it to take the best prospect in the draft, including any of the quarterbacks.
Levis spoke to reporters and described his season in a nutshell.
"All over the place," Levis said. "I feel like I've gone through the gamut of what an NFL quarterback can experience in a season. And in those moments, whether it was getting hurt or just losing tough games and kind of just putting your hands up and being like, 'Why has this happened to us?' And getting benched."
Even though Levis dealt with a lot of problems in regards to turnovers, injuries and lack of continuity, he feels that the trials and tribulations will make him a stronger player in the future for the Titans.
"I feel like in the long run, it's going to be really, really good for me," Levis said. "I feel like nothing's going to surprise me going forward. So, what can feel like a curse at first, you can look back and look at it as a blessing. And I think later in my career, that's what I'm going to look at this season and think."
The Titans must figure out their future with Levis this offseason. He still has two years left on his rookie deal, but based on where they are in the draft order, they could easily select his replacement with a new first-year talent in either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
The offseason will be long, but the best thing Levis can do is attack it with some positivity and optimism.
