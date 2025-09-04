JC Latham Reflects on Titans Rookie Season
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman JC Latham is going into his second season with the team after being the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Latham learned a lot in his rookie season and while he is still willing to grow, he is coming into the 2025 campaign with a different mindset.
“It was amazing, because everything that [offensive line coach] Bill Callahan had taught us, like it was so much, like, even later in the year, we're still learning, and I know you're never gonna know everything, but looking back at how much I knew Week 8 and compared to Week 1, was just a big difference," Latham said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"And then having the whole offseason to be able to really say, ‘Okay, I'm going into week one now with larger array of things in my arsenal now that I know as far as my knowledge and skill set’.”
Latham, 22, is also going into his second season with a bit of a change because he is switching back over to the right side after spending his first year on the left. The Titans signed left tackle Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the team feels it is best to put Latham back on the right side, where he played for three years at Alabama.
Latham hopes to establish himself as more of a team player this season and he feels training camp helped him with that.
“The 10 day trip, you know, really showed our identity of what kind of team we can have,” Latham said via Wyatt.
“You know, both good and bad with things that we can work on, the things that we are looking to establish. And just chemistry as a whole. So after we got back, we had to play Minnesota, and now we had that bonus week last week. But yes, I'm excited.”
Latham knows more of what to expect after a full year in the NFL. That could help him significantly as the Titans strive to be better for the 2025 season.
