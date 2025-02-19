Chiefs LB Could Sign With Titans
The Tennessee Titans could be a destination for many Super Bowl champions with expired contracts from the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Mike Borgonzi leaving the Chiefs to become the general manager for the Titans, a few players could form a pipeline from Kansas City to Nashville.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes one of those players relocating could be linebacker Nick Bolton.
"Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton may want to forget Super Bowl LIX. The 24-year-old drew an unnecessary roughness penalty in the first half that extended an Eagles drive—though it was far from the biggest lowlight of the day for Kansas City," Knox writes.
"That blunder may stand out, but it shouldn't significantly impact Bolton's stock. He's been a full-time starter pretty much since he was drafted and he's played a significant role in all three of Kansas City's latest Super Bowl runs."
"Bolton missed half of the 2023 season after undergoing wrist surgery but returned to rack up 40 tackles in four postseason games. He started every meaningful game in 2024," Knox continued.
"While Bolton isn't an elite coverage 'backer and is a bit undersized at 5'11" and 237 pounds, he's an aggressive and physical downhill defender around whom coordinators can build a defense."
Bolton, who turns 25 next month, is perhaps best known for his pick-six that he scored in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, which helped the Chiefs win the game.
Bolton also won a second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs the following season, establishing himself as a key piece for a championship defense.
With the Titans trying to build their own version of a champion, Bolton makes a lot of sense as someone who can help reverse the culture the minute he walks into the building.
