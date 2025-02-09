Titans Celebrate 25 Years Since Super Bowl XXXIV
It's been 25 years since the Tennessee Titans were participants on Super Bowl Sunday in January 2000, falling short 23-16 to the St. Louis Rams at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
The Titans' bout with the Rams is considered to be one of the best out of the first 58 Super Bowls, especially because it came down to the final play.
CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo took a trip down memory lane.
"The Rams' prolific offense had gone dormant following Torry Holt's 9-yard touchdown to open the second half," DeArdo writes.
"The unit woke up, however, one play after the Titans tied the score on an Al Del Greco field goal with 3:08 left. Facing heavy pressure from Javon Kearse, Kurt Warner stood tall before delivering a strike to Isaac Bruce, who raced into the end zone for a 73-yard score. The Rams' defense then stood tall on the game's final play, as Mike Jones tackled Kevin Dyson one yard short of the end zone as time expired."
The Titans have yet to return to the Big Game in the quarter century since they were last there, but they have appeared in the AFC Championship twice since. They lost to the Oakland Raiders three years later on Jan. 19, 2002, and then they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs five years ago on Jan. 19, 2020.
The Chiefs' win against the Titans marked their first Super Bowl appearance in this recent run of excellence, which could result in a three-peat with a win in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Titans hope to have some semblance of that kind of success, which is why they hired Mike Borgonzi to be their general manager. He will be tasked with taking the team from worst to first in the coming years.
