Former Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Retirement Rumors
After falling in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, former Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has some decisions to make about his future, and it's clear that retirement isn't an option.
The Kansas City Chiefs receiver took to X on Tuesday and shut down any retirement speculation after wrapping up his 12th year in the NFL.
"Don't know what you heard but I'm not done yet," Hopkins tweeted.
Hopkins is set to become an unrestricted free agent after playing in 13 games for the Chiefs (including playoffs) this season. The Titans traded Hopkins to Kansas City in October, allowing him to join a contender. In 10 regular-season games with the Chiefs, he had 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns.
Prior to the Super Bowl, Hopkins publicly thanked the Titans for the trade and allowing him to be able to compete for a championship.
“It meant a lot for the Titans to trade me to the Chiefs,” Hopkins said, per Nick Suss ofThe Tennessean. “I thank [owner] Ms. Amy [Adams Strunk] and [former General Manager] Ran [Carthon] and his crew for allowing this to happen because without them I wouldn’t be in this situation, so I’ve got to give Nashville and Ms. Amy thanks.”
Though the Chiefs got man-handled by the Eagles, Hopkins managed to take something positive from the game. He finished his first-career Super Bowl appearance with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown while also catching a two-point conversion.
During his time in Tennessee, Hopkins started 19 of 23 games while posting 90 catches for 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns. He started off the 2024 campaign with some injury issues and played in six games (three starts) with the Titans this season on 15 catches for 173 yards and one score.
