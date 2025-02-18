Former Titans QB Begins Head Coaching Career
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger is taking the next step in his football journey.
According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Mettenberger has been hired as the new head coach at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, which is only about a 15-minute drive from Nissan Stadium. The 33-year-old played two seasons for Tennessee a decade ago but will now be returning to where his NFL career began.
Originally a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft after a three-year career with the LSU Tigers, Mettenberger arrived to Tennessee expected to sit the bench as a little-used backup. Instead, he ended his rookie season as the team's leading passer despite appearing in just seven games and making six starts. The Titans finished the season with an abysmal 2-14 record, as Mettenberger went 0-6 as starter.
Mettenberger finished his Titans career with 14 appearances and 10 starts, losing all 10 games he started. Across these contests, he went 208 of 345 passing for 2,347 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions along with 14 carries for 12 yards and a rushing score.
The 2014 campaign remains the worst season the franchise has experienced record-wise since moving from Houston, but it wasn't all for nothing. Mettenberger proved to be the bridge between the Titans being one of the league's bottom-feeders to contending for an AFC Championship, as the team landed the No. 2 overall pick after his rookie year and selected Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.
Though Mariota didn't live up to his monstrous expectations, his addition still helped spark Tennessee toward success, highlighted by an eventual appearance in the AFC Championship in 2019 after Ryan Tannehill had taken over as the starter. This came just five years removed from Mettenberger's rookie year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!