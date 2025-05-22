Titans WR Praises New Room
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson is playing for his fourth team in three seasons, so he has had a lot of teammates of late.
Now with the Titans, Jefferson is competing in a wide receiver room filled with opportunity at every corner.
Jefferson is excited to get to work with his fellow wide receivers.
"Obviously I've known Calvin (Ridley) from afar, and the things that he's done from college to the league," Jefferson said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He's just savvy in his routes, and stuff like that. I'm learning from Tyler (Lockett), who is a savvy vet, and all the great things he did in Seattle. And you have some other guys in the league like Bryce (Oliver), who has played some here, learning from him and Mason (Kinsey) and those guys. So I am just soaking it all in – we have some great guys in the room that I can learn from and we're all just going to be competing."
Jefferson and his teammates will have to learn from number one overall pick Cam Ward, who is expected to be the team's quarterback of the future. Jefferson likes what he sees from Ward so far in his month with the team.
"I think Cam's leadership, the way he has come in and put his nose into the playbook and how he has bee around the guys, after practice, getting throws in, that is something you like to see," Jefferson said via Wyatt. "He is very adamant about learning the playbook as fast as he can, so he can play his best when he is on the field."
"As he continues to grow and grow, you are going to see that come out of him. I am excited for his opportunity and what he can do."
Jefferson will participate in OTA's with his Titans teammates later this month.
