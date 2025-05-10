Titans Undrafted WR Impressing at Rookie Minicamp
Tennessee Titans undrafted wide receiver Xavier Restrepo has made an early impression at rookie minicamp.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan met with reporters and spoke at length about his thoughts on Restrepo, who played one season with rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
"He might not necessarily be the biggest or the fastest player that's probably ever come out of Miami, but he's been incredibly productive, and he's found ways to play football the right way," Callahan said. "So he'll start out as a slot player for us, and he'll have every chance to compete, just like everybody else will."
Restrepo finished his five-year Miami career with 200 catches for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns in 51 games. In his only season with Ward in 2024, he had 69 catches for a career-high 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Callahan admitted that watching a ton of Ward's tape allowing the coaching staff to get some unintentional looks at Restrepo from this past season.
"Watch a lot of tape on Cam, and you see all the plays that Xavier made over his career in particular this past year," Callahan said. "All the players on that offense we had a little bit more familiarity with, just because of the nature of how much film you watch when you're evaluating the quarterback."
The Titans selected two receivers in the 2025 draft, adding Florida's Chimere Dike and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor. Tennessee also signed former Seattle Seahawks veteran wideout Tyler Lockett to a deal prior to the draft along with bringing on former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Van Jefferson.
Other additions on offense include drafts picks like tight end Gunnar Helm, running back Kalel Mullings and offensive guard Jackson Slater.
