Meet The 9 Titans Draft Picks
The Tennessee Titans scouting department is recovering after a busy weekend, where the team added many players to their team during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans added a handful of undrafted free agents, but also picked nine players in the draft.
Here's a look at the nine players the team selected in the draft:
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
It was no surprise to see the Titans take Ward with the No. 1 overall pick after weeks of speculation. The Titans are banking on him to be the franchise quarterback the team needs to lead them back to the playoffs.
Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
After losing Harold Landry III this offseason, the Titans were in need of a pass rusher that could fill in. Oladejo fits the bill, and he could have a chance to start on Dennard Wilson's defense in his rookie year.
Kevin Winston Jr., DB, Penn State
Winston will have a chance at a role in the secondary, competing for time vacated by Quandre Diggs, who has yet to sign after entering free agency this offseason.
Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
The Titans went on a run for wide receiver help at the start of Day 3, starting with Dike as the first of three pass-catching picks in the fourth round.
Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
With Chig Okonkwo facing free agency this spring, the Titans were in need of adding some tight end depth in the draft. Helm, who scored seven touchdowns at Texas in 2024, could be a candidate to succeed him.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
The Titans traded back into the fourth round to get Ayomanor, who had tremendous value at pick No. 136. He'll compete for snaps on offense and special teams.
Jackson Slater, OL, Sacramento State
The Titans needed some offensive line depth with Kevin Zeitler only signed to a one-year deal. Slater could have a chance to learn behind him this season, in hopes of taking over in 2026 at right guard.
Marcus Harris, CB, California
The Titans dipped into the secondary again in the sixth round by taking Harris, who will be on the roster bubble in training camp.
Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan
Mullings has a national championship under his belt from his time at Michigan, and his experiences there could help him in competition for the third running back role behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.
