Titans Take Former National Champion RB in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are making another pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
With the No. 188 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Titans selected Michigan runningback Kalel Mullings.
Mullings ran for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season for the Wolverines, proving that he can be a strong contributor. However, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projects him as an average backup in the league.
"Mullings is a big back and inside runner who plays the game with a healthy level of disdain for the defense, using bend, balance and leg drive to move piles and break tackles," Zierlein wrote.
"He runs with average vision and feel for the blocking scheme and lacks open-field elusiveness. He has good foot agility for his size and might have more up his sleeve in a more diverse rushing scheme. Mullings can handle some protection duties and should be an immediate option on special teams. He offers Day 3 value as a downhill back for teams looking to add size and toughness to their room."
Mullings will have his championship pedigree to help the Titans backfield, which will be led by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!