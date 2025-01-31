Cam Ward's Teammate Sends Strong Message to Titans
Barring a blockbuster trade, the Tennessee Titans will be the first team on the clock when the 2025 NFL Draft begins in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24.
It's not certain which direction the Titans and newly-hired general manager Mike Borgonzi will take following a 3-14 finish, but quarterback is the natural assumption given how poorly Will Levis played at times this past season.
If Tennessee decides to go quarterback at No. 1 overall, Miami Hurricanes receiver Xavier Restrepo thinks that the Titans selecting his teammate, quarterback Cam Ward, is a "no-brainer."
"Open your eyes. I mean think for two seconds. It's a no-brainer," Restrepo said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "The guy's proven everything he needs to prove. He's a amazing, super confident, God fearing guy. A humble beast. He never changes and is never phased by anything."
There's been some rumblings that the Titans could select either Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Heisman Trophy-winning Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter. Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker has even said that the team won't "pass on generational talent," hinting at the possibility of either Carter or Hunter being in the mix.
"We won't pass on a generational talent with 1st pick in the NFL Draft,"Brinker said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We're doing our homework on all the prospects, including the quarterbacks."
Titans head coach Brian Callahan has already been openly impressed with Ward's abilty, but time will tell if the rest of Tennessee's brass shares similar feelings.
"He does some really cool stuff," Callahan said of Ward, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He has a really loose throwing motion, and I mean that in the best way. He can spin the ball well. He has all the different arm angles. He has the ability to move and create. He's put some really impressive throws on tape."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!