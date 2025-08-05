Micah Parsons Shares Strong Praise for Titans Rookie Star
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has made headlines over the past few days following his trade request, but he has also spent some of his time in the spotlight sharing kind words for Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward.
“I love it,” Parsons said of the Titans taking Ward h/t A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
“I love it. I think this is what the Tennessee Titans need. My comp is Joe Burrow. If you watch that [University of] Miami film, there’s been games where their defense gave up 25+ points a game. They’ve been playing from behind, but when I tell you I’ve never seen a college quarterback…and I talk about him on the pod all the time, I thought he was a Heisman favorite of mine, cool, calm, collected, able to make throws. He’s gutsy. He trusts his arm, the confidence, and he comes back and wins those games for Miami.”
Ward has struggled during the first part of training camp, but Parsons still appears like a believer. That should be a glowing review of Ward's talents.
There's a reason the Titans selected Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and it appears Parsons may have made the same decision if he was in Tennessee's shoes.
Parsons studies quarterbacks for millions and millions of dollars, so his endorsement of Ward should be a good sign for the Titans in what they should expect from Ward.
The college game is far different from what the NFL has to offer and Ward will need to figure out how to bridge the gap, but if he can do that, the Titans should have their answer at quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Ward and the Titans are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener.
