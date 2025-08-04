Titans Make Change on Defensive Line
The Tennessee Titans are making a slight adjustment along the defensive line.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, who played with the USFL's Memphis Showboats in their 2025 season.
"The 6-3, 295-pound Bronson has spent time with the Saints, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Patriots and Colts in the NFL, on active rosters and practice squad. He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL," Wyatt wrote.
"Bronson has been credited with 12 career tackles and a tackle for a loss in eight games."
"He played in college at Temple and Washington before being signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent."
In a corresponding move, the team cut defensive tackle Devonte O'Malley, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois this spring.
The move to bring in Bronson over O'Malley gives the team more veteran depth during training camp.
Bronson has not played in the NFL in each of the last two seasons, so he will have an uphill battle to make Tennessee's 53-man roster out of training camp. That being said, he will bring a competitive edge to the Titans over the next few weeks in hopes of sticking around with the practice squad during the season.
In 2023, Bronson was cut by the Dolphins but didn't appear on the practice squad during the year. In 2024, Bronson didn't make the Colts 53-man roster but made it to the practice squad for the first half of the season. He was eventually cut on Oct. 29.
Bronson knows what it is like to be on the fringe of the NFL, so he should make the most of his opportunity. He'll have a chance to debut for the Titans in their preseason opener on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
